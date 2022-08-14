Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Jupiter Wellness stock remained flat at $0.64 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. Jupiter Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,041,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 51,556 shares during the last quarter.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

