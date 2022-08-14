Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Short Interest Down 40.0% in July

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kairous Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of KACL remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142. Kairous Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kairous Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $992,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,775,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,179,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the first quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the first quarter worth $797,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kairous Acquisition Company Profile

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on opportunities in Asia excluding China. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

