Keep Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $171.50 million and $1.01 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000829 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,306.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00126984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00036250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064526 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 851,373,968 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

