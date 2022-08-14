Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.18.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

