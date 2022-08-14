Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after acquiring an additional 532,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $243,159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after acquiring an additional 169,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KMI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,363,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,477,302. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

