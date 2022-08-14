Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Short Interest Update

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 9,703,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Krung Thai Bank Public Price Performance

Shares of Krung Thai Bank Public stock remained flat at $0.41 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.44.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

