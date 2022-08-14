Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Short Interest Update

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 9,703,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Krung Thai Bank Public Price Performance
Shares of Krung Thai Bank Public stock remained flat at $0.41 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.44.
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile
