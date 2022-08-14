Kryll (KRL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $343,396.00

Kryll (KRL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Kryll has a market capitalization of $18.44 million and approximately $343,396.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kryll has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001923 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kryll Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,446,598 coins. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

