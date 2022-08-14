Kryptomon (KMON) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Kryptomon (KMON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Kryptomon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kryptomon has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Kryptomon has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $21,681.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004050 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002316 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001539 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014187 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kryptomon Coin Profile
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kryptomon Coin Trading
