Kwikswap Protocol Price Up 165.6% Over Last 7 Days (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 165.6% against the US dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $23,464.25 and $1,097.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014656 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex.

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

