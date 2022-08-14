Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Down 37.4% in July

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 13,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPTX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

LPTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. 1,194,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,370. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,705.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.38%. Analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

