Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of LESL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. 805,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,092. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 68.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after purchasing an additional 510,884 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,828,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,114,000 after acquiring an additional 498,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,632,000 after acquiring an additional 493,971 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,516,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,151,000 after purchasing an additional 323,662 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.