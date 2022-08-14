Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 708.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 3.8 %

LILAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

LILAK stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

Liberty Latin America Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.