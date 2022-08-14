Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.00 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on LCUT. StockNews.com cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of LCUT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,169. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $213.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.19). Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 11.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

