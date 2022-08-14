LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Down 26.6% in July

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,200 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the July 15th total of 602,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LITB remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Friday. 82,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,898. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.47. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightInTheBox (LITB)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.