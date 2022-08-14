LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Down 26.6% in July

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,200 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the July 15th total of 602,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LITB remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Friday. 82,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,898. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.47. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.47%.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

