Liquity (LQTY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.25 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $86.17 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00004401 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002337 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013842 BTC.
Liquity Coin Profile
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,309,982 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.
Liquity Coin Trading
