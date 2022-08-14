Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $1,325.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Mixin (XIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00791229 BTC.
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,221.66 or 0.99955529 BTC.
- Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Fusion (FSN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001128 BTC.
- Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TigerCash (TCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Manna (MANNA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 763,805,387 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
