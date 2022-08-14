Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 2.0 %

Lithia Motors stock traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.50. 421,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $249.20 and a twelve month high of $378.71.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 47.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,133 shares of company stock worth $3,431,499. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after buying an additional 718,639 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,408,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,877,000 after buying an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

