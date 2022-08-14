Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after acquiring an additional 587,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after acquiring an additional 377,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.63.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $206.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

