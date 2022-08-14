LunchMoney (LMY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

LunchMoney (LMY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $181,583.12 and $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24,517.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004134 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00127784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00036576 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00063944 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,905,948 coins. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney.

LunchMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

