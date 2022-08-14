Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Short Interest Update

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXA remained flat at $9.94 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,579. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.12.

Institutional Trading of Lux Health Tech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUXA. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,000,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,730 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 749,994 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,680,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,257,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lux Health Tech Acquisition

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

