LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.80.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of LXP stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.27. 904,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

In other news, Director Arun Gupta acquired 9,100 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Frary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Gupta bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,360 shares of company stock valued at $338,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Stories

