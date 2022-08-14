Lympo Market Token (LMT) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $51,203.56 and $1,794.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013753 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io.

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

