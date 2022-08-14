Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKFG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Markforged Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MKFG traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 2,787,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,615. The company has a market cap of $541.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. Markforged has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markforged

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. Markforged had a net margin of 36.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Markforged by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,928 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 1st quarter valued at $10,582,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Markforged by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,313 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Markforged by 595.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 893,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 765,268 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Markforged by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 482,699 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Markforged

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

