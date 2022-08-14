Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.50–$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$138.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.47 million. Matterport also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.14.

NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.06. 11,266,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,003. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. Matterport has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.04.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908 in the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

