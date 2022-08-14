Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.00 million-$37.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.94 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.50–$0.46 EPS.
Matterport stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. 11,266,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,022,003. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,957.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Matterport during the first quarter worth $174,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the first quarter worth $150,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Matterport by 30.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Matterport during the second quarter worth $122,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
