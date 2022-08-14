Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.00 million-$37.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.94 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.50–$0.46 EPS.

Matterport Price Performance

Matterport stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. 11,266,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,022,003. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.14.

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,957.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Matterport during the first quarter worth $174,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the first quarter worth $150,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Matterport by 30.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Matterport during the second quarter worth $122,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.