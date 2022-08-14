MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at BTIG Research

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.39% from the stock’s current price.

MXCT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. 293,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,405. The company has a market cap of $596.57 million and a P/E ratio of -29.35. MaxCyte has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $13,912,856.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,735,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,163,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in MaxCyte by 588.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter worth about $160,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter worth about $146,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

