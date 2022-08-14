Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Down 25.5% in July

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 150,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

MEC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 96,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,456. The company has a market cap of $159.11 million, a P/E ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $20.93.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 39.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.