MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Down 26.0% in July

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 176,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ MDWD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 123,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,378. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 73.79% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in MediWound by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 165,916 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

