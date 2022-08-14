Memetic / PepeCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $15.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00226199 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009129 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.32 or 0.00477754 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

