Meridian Management Co. Acquires 15,591 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 133.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 144.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $101.10. 12,320,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,328,624. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.41. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.38.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

