Meridian Management Co. Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.8% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $106.39. 5,064,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.76.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

