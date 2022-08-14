Meridian Management Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,625 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Meridian Management Co. owned about 3.55% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $31,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,780,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 987,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 116,708 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

INTF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,931. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.