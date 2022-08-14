Meridian Management Co. Sells 50 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meridian Management Co. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,441 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.68. 1,680,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,579. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

