MicroMoney Market Capitalization Reaches $73,303.79 (AMM)

MicroMoney (AMM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $73,303.79 and approximately $72,904.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MicroMoney has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io.

MicroMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

