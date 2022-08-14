Mist Price Up 49.6% Over Last 7 Days (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded up 49.6% against the US dollar. One Mist coin can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $647,206.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,303.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004152 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00127042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00036227 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064522 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Mist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no "dev team". There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. "

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

