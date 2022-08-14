Mithril (MITH) One Day Volume Tops $4.57 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $28.27 million and $4.57 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009563 BTC.

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00227778 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000270 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Buying and Selling Mithril

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

