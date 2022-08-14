Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $9.99 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of GoDaddy worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY opened at $81.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.92. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,907 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

