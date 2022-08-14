Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 18,900 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.3 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.21%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,496 shares of company stock worth $5,053,510. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

