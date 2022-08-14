Modefi Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges (MOD)

Modefi (MOD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Modefi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001313 BTC on exchanges. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $92,560.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,348.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004152 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00126916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00036182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064458 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,295,321 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official.

Buying and Selling Modefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

