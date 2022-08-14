MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Down 37.4% in July

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
MOGU Stock Performance
NYSE:MOGU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. 3,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. MOGU has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.
MOGU Company Profile
