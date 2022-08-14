MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Down 37.4% in July

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MOGU Stock Performance

NYSE:MOGU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. 3,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. MOGU has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants.

