Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 10,171 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 388.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,798. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $233.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.