Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 4,283 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $94.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,837,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,369. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.43. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.