Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $122.65. 16,121,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,265,448. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

