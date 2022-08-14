Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,948 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $378,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,277,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,022. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Shares of CRM opened at $189.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.36, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.37 and a 200 day moving average of $187.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

