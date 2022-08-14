MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 210,413 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,413 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $147,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.95 and a 200 day moving average of $180.42. The company has a market cap of $485.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

