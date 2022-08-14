MXC (MXC) Market Cap Hits $183.98 Million

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. One MXC coin can now be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MXC has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. MXC has a total market cap of $183.98 million and $7.12 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.82 or 0.00509443 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000196 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000613 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $480.71 or 0.01961944 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001875 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00265882 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000774 BTC.

About MXC

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

