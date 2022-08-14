Nasdacoin (NSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,430.00

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $41,730.33 and approximately $4,430.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,215,397 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

