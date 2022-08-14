National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NESR. National Bankshares cut National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Down 1.7 %

NESR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $13.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National Energy Services Reunited

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 32.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,516,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,401,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

See Also

