Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Up 31.0% in July

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,246.0 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

GASNF remained flat at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $30.01.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

