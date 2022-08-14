Navcoin Price Down 24% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $20,708.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000830 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001489 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013470 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,099,290 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

